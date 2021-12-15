Pedestrians walk past Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai on March 23. SMIC could soon face additional restrictions from Washington, frustrating efforts by Beijing to boost its semiconductor industry. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war: semiconductor troubles cloud Beijing’s efforts for self-sufficiency as US mulls tougher sanctions
- China’s semiconductor industry remains heavily reliant on foreign equipment to produce chips, experts say, disadvantaging the country amid a tech war with US
- The Biden administration is considering additional sanctions on Chinese chip giant SMIC weeks after blacklisting several more entities
