Taipei is reportedly mulling more restrictions on asset sales by Taiwanese firms in mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tech war: Taipei said to be mulling curbs on asset sales in mainland China as US chip pressure mounts
- If confirmed, the rules change would allow Taipei to veto such deals and signal another stress point in economic bonds
- Taipei, under the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, is edging closer to Washington on supply chain policy
Topic | US-China tech war
Taipei is reportedly mulling more restrictions on asset sales by Taiwanese firms in mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock