The Chinese government has shown concern that the country could be left behind, despite some signs that its industrial policies are bearing fruit in these areas. Last week, a report published by the Belfer Centre for Science and International Affairs, at the Harvard Kennedy School, argued that China is in a position to become the global leader over the next decade in critical technologies, including artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

In recent years, China’s top leadership has increasingly called for more state support to advance science and technology. In a call to action to scientists in May, President Xi Jinping said during a speech that China should be prepared for “unprecedented” scientific and technological competition, which has become the “the main battleground” of a global power rivalry.

In contrast to the changes made in 2007, which encouraged corporate engagement and increasing fiscal inputs in scientific and technological innovation, the ongoing revision places more emphasis on the government’s role in aiding “long-term science and technology planning”.

The update promotes “stimulating the innovation vitality of researchers and accelerating the formation of a strategic talent force”. It also includes language to “support the nation’s carbon neutrality goal”, “let leading tech companies fully play a role in driving innovation” and “let national laboratories lead lab research”, Cong was quoted as saying.

The new draft calls for more incentives for tech personnel, as well, saying they should be given more “equity, options, dividends and other” forms of encouragement to help innovation and attract talent.