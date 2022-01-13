China’s 14th five-year plan on the digital economy is broad in scope, covering everything from communications to e-commerce. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s 14th five-year plan on the digital economy is broad in scope, covering everything from communications to e-commerce. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Tech War

US-China tech war: Beijing unveils grand plan to grow digital economy as US moves forward with competition bill

  • The plan endorsed a target that would see the output of core industries in China’s digital economy account for 10 per cent the country’s GDP by 2025
  • Beijing’s ambitions for the digital economy and core technologies have stoked fears in the US that it could lose technological leadership to China.

Topic |   US-China tech war
Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 5:30pm, 13 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s 14th five-year plan on the digital economy is broad in scope, covering everything from communications to e-commerce. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s 14th five-year plan on the digital economy is broad in scope, covering everything from communications to e-commerce. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE