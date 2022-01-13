China’s pro-6G digital economy blueprint marks the country’s latest move to help shape the next-generation mobile technology. Photo: Shutterstock
China to pursue major standards-setting role in 6G mobile technology amid Chinese lab’s recent breakthrough

  • China’s new digital economy blueprint, which was drawn up in line with its 14th five-year plan, sharpens the country’s focus on 6G technology development
  • That reinforces a similar policy directive issued last month by the Cyberspace Administration of China

Updated: 8:30pm, 13 Jan, 2022

