A man views a display at the Semicon China exhibition, March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: Chinese semiconductor output surged 33 per cent last year, double the growth rate in 2020
- The latest data highlights the country’s efforts to boost chip output amid a protracted semiconductor shortage and Beijing’s push for tech self-sufficiency
- Separately, China’s chip imports amounted to US$432 billion in 2021, a 23.6 per cent increase from the previous year
Topic | US-China tech war
A man views a display at the Semicon China exhibition, March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters