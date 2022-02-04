Chinese and American flags above a building in Shanghai, November 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: Top Chinese university pulls report that concluded China would suffer more from tech decoupling with US

  • A key finding from the analysis was that both the US and China would suffer from a tech decoupling, but China’s losses would likely be bigger than those of the US
  • The report compared the development of China and the US in areas such as information technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and aerospace technology

Josh Ye
Updated: 7:00pm, 4 Feb, 2022

