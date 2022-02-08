A worker inspects semiconductor chips at a chip packaging firm. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: Shanghai company at heart of Beijing’s semiconductor self-sufficiency drive red-flagged by Washington

  • Shanghai Microelectronics was one of 33 Chinese entities added to an export watch list by the US Commerce Department on Monday
  • Red flag is a setback as China is currently unable to make advanced chips, such as those used in the latest smartphones

Ann Cao and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 8 Feb, 2022

