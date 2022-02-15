A worker stands outside a factory of Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) in Ningde, Zhejiang province, China. The company’s founder reportedly told participants at a recent meeting that CALT can switch to Chinese chips should US sanctions block its access to American chips. Photo: Reuters
Tesla battery supplier CATL downplays business risks of US sanctions in meeting
- The founder of CATL says Chinese foundries are capable of producing alternative chips for the company
- The EV-battery maker denied rumours that it was seeking professional advice on the possibility of being subject to US sanctions
Topic | Electric cars
A worker stands outside a factory of Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) in Ningde, Zhejiang province, China. The company’s founder reportedly told participants at a recent meeting that CALT can switch to Chinese chips should US sanctions block its access to American chips. Photo: Reuters