Members of the Working Journalist of India (WJI) hold placards urging citizens to remove Chinese apps and stop using Chinese products during a demonstration against the Chinese newspaper Global Times in New Delhi on June 30, 2020. Photo: AFP
India’s latest ban on Chinese apps casts shadow over mainland tech firms’ global ambitions
- Indian authorities have banned 54 more Chinese-linked apps, citing security concerns, according to a local news report
- Geopolitical tensions and value differences have contributed to India’s continuous scrutiny of Chinese apps, analyst says
Topic | China-India relations
