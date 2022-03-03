A laboratory technician prepares lithium brine. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese electric vehicle battery king urges Beijing to speed up lithium mining as global scramble for ‘new oil’ intensifies
- Lithium is in short supply as global switch to EVs drives demand for the rare earth metal used in batteries
- CATL chairman says that China must bolster lithium mining to ensure long-term supply chain security of the rare earth metal
