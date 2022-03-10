SMIC has focused on mature technology nodes due to US sanctions. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
China’s top chip maker SMIC keeping a low profile after US warning over Russian sanctions
- SMIC’s revenues from customers in Eurasia, including Russia, are only around 12 per cent of its total, based on fourth quarter 2021 numbers
- Xiaomi was the leading smartphone brand in Russia in 2021, with a 31 per cent market share, followed by Samsung with 27 per cent and Apple with 11 per cent
