Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology controlled about a quarter of the global surveillance equipment market in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
exclusive | US-China tech war: Chinese surveillance camera maker Hikvision to acquire second-hand ASML machine for chip production

  • Hikvision, which has been under a US trade blacklist since 2019, is said to be acquiring a used, ASML-built AT:850C wafer stepper system for US$5.5 million
  • There was no previous signal from Hikvision that it had designs to establish its own semiconductor manufacturing operation

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 16 Mar, 2022

