Students walk past the Great Dome on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) campus. Photo: AP
US-China collaboration in AI papers drops amid ongoing tech war, Stanford report shows
- Last year, approximately 9,660 papers on AI were co-authored by researchers affiliated with both US and Chinese institutions, down from above 10,000 the year before
- China was No 3 for papers that were cited by other researchers in academic conferences, with 15.32 per cent, below the US’s 29.52 per cent that topped the world
Topic | Artificial intelligence
