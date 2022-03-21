Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s chip champion SMIC appoints new chairman amid intensifying US scrutiny
- SMIC, the world’s fifth largest wafer foundry, appointed its chief financial officer Gao Yonggang as the new chairman of the board
- On the same day, China hawk and US Senator Marco Rubio urged the Department of Commerce to impose further trade restrictions on the company
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg