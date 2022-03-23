Signage for TSMC seen at the company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 11, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war: Will Taiwan chip engineers be key to success in the race for tech supremacy?
- CSET estimates that 27,000 wafer fab job vacancies may be created in the US over the next decade, of which some 3,500 would need to be filled by foreign-born workers
- US-educated Taiwanese engineers who trained in local fabs like TSMC have been a major source of know-how for the development of China’s chipmaking industry
Topic | Semiconductors
