Signage for TSMC seen at the company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 11, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Signage for TSMC seen at the company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 11, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Tech War

US-China tech war: Will Taiwan chip engineers be key to success in the race for tech supremacy?

  • CSET estimates that 27,000 wafer fab job vacancies may be created in the US over the next decade, of which some 3,500 would need to be filled by foreign-born workers
  • US-educated Taiwanese engineers who trained in local fabs like TSMC have been a major source of know-how for the development of China’s chipmaking industry

Topic |   Semiconductors
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Signage for TSMC seen at the company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 11, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Signage for TSMC seen at the company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 11, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE