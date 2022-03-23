Chinese internet security firm Qihoo 360 showcasing it 5G digital security and protection system at the World 5G Convention in Beijing on Nov. 21, 2019. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Chinese internet security firm Qihoo 360 showcasing it 5G digital security and protection system at the World 5G Convention in Beijing on Nov. 21, 2019. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Tech /  Tech War

China cybersecurity firm alleges US National Security Agency is behind hacking group that has stolen a mass of critical data

  • This is the second time in a month that Qihoo 360 has accused the US of cyberattacks on China
  • Qihoo 360 says hacking group APT-C-40 is affiliated with the US government and has been secretly attacking China’s leading companies

Topic |   US-China tech war
Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 11:00pm, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese internet security firm Qihoo 360 showcasing it 5G digital security and protection system at the World 5G Convention in Beijing on Nov. 21, 2019. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Chinese internet security firm Qihoo 360 showcasing it 5G digital security and protection system at the World 5G Convention in Beijing on Nov. 21, 2019. Photo: Xinhua via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE