Employees work on a semiconductor chip production line. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: top Chinese chip makers push ahead with expansion plans despite political tensions, talk of supply glut
- The strong performance of China’s two largest chip makers comes on the back of a surge in demand for mature-technology chips
- SMIC’s three new factories in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen all focus on mature 28-nanommetre node and above
Topic | Semiconductors
