The Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia, on December 26, 2011. Photo: AFP
Third US defence department official resigns, warning US risks losing tech edge amid Pentagon’s eroding commercial base
- Preston Dunlap said the Pentagon should behave more like SpaceX and that the consolidation of the defence-industrial base is bad for competition
- The former chief architect officer said the US should be braver about undertaking tests that might fail in tech such as hypersonics to artificial intelligence
Defence
