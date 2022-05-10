Washington is reportedly mulling import restrictions on Chinese chip companies. Photo: Reuters
Washington is reportedly mulling import restrictions on Chinese chip companies. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Tech War

US-China tech war: Washington may tighten restrictions on tech exports to Chinese chip makers, report says

  • The US is said to be weighing a ban on American firms selling advanced equipment to semiconductor producers in China
  • The rules could affect China’s top foundry SMIC, as well as state-backed chip makers such as Hua Hong Semiconductor

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 10 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Washington is reportedly mulling import restrictions on Chinese chip companies. Photo: Reuters
Washington is reportedly mulling import restrictions on Chinese chip companies. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE