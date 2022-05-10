Washington is reportedly mulling import restrictions on Chinese chip companies. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: Washington may tighten restrictions on tech exports to Chinese chip makers, report says
- The US is said to be weighing a ban on American firms selling advanced equipment to semiconductor producers in China
- The rules could affect China’s top foundry SMIC, as well as state-backed chip makers such as Hua Hong Semiconductor
