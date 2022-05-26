Employees work on the semiconductor chip production line in a factory in Huaian, Jiangsu province. Photo: China Daily
Tech war: China’s semiconductor heartland woos foreign investors as US pushes for supply chain decoupling
- Jiangsu province is set to host an online seminar to entice foreign semiconductor firms to partner up with local counterparts
- The region is home to factories of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and SK Hynix, whose expansion plan in Wuxi fell through
