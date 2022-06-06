Concerns raised about GreatDB reflect growing geopolitical tensions and fresh calls on the mainland to step up replacement of foreign technologies with home-grown products. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: Chinese database software vendor shrugs off sanctions risk on using open-source code from Oracle’s MySQL system
- Beijing Wanli Open Source Software and parent Troy Information Technology assert that GreatDB database system does not face the risk of sanctions
- GreatDB’s core technology was developed independently in China, according to the two companies
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Concerns raised about GreatDB reflect growing geopolitical tensions and fresh calls on the mainland to step up replacement of foreign technologies with home-grown products. Photo: Shutterstock