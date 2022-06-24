Empyrean Technology, a Beijing-based developer of chip design software, has received approval for an IPO in Shenzhen. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Tech War

Chinese firm aiming to break US dominance in chip design software gets IPO approval at home

  • A successful initial public offering could help Empyrean Technology raise more than US$380 million, the firm says
  • The company aims to become a global leader in EDA software by 2030, in a market currently led by US firms Cadence, Synopsis and Mentor Graphics

Che Pan
Che Pan

Updated: 9:30pm, 24 Jun, 2022

