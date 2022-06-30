Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co primarily designs and develops electronic navigation and communications equipment for the marine industry, as well as maritime electronic surveillance systems. Photo: Handout
US sanctions 25 more Chinese entities, including firm that touted its technology could help Russia monitor Ukraine’s submarines, frogmen

  • Marine technology company Highlander has confirmed that it is among the latest group of Chinese entities added to the US trade blacklist
  • The US Commerce Department earlier alleged that Highlander acquired US-origin items for use in military applications, which made it a national security threat

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 1:20am, 30 Jun, 2022

