Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co primarily designs and develops electronic navigation and communications equipment for the marine industry, as well as maritime electronic surveillance systems. Photo: Handout
US sanctions 25 more Chinese entities, including firm that touted its technology could help Russia monitor Ukraine’s submarines, frogmen
- Marine technology company Highlander has confirmed that it is among the latest group of Chinese entities added to the US trade blacklist
- The US Commerce Department earlier alleged that Highlander acquired US-origin items for use in military applications, which made it a national security threat
