The Dutch government has yet to agree to any additional restrictions on ASML’s exports to Chinese chip makers. Photo: Shutterstock
US pushes Netherlands to ban Dutch tech supplier ASML from selling older semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China
- Washington’s proposed new restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced chip-making systems to China
- If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chip-making gear now forbidden from heading to China
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Dutch government has yet to agree to any additional restrictions on ASML’s exports to Chinese chip makers. Photo: Shutterstock