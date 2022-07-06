The Dutch government has yet to agree to any additional restrictions on ASML’s exports to Chinese chip makers. Photo: Shutterstock
The Dutch government has yet to agree to any additional restrictions on ASML’s exports to Chinese chip makers. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Tech War

US pushes Netherlands to ban Dutch tech supplier ASML from selling older semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China

  • Washington’s proposed new restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced chip-making systems to China
  • If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chip-making gear now forbidden from heading to China

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:08pm, 6 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Dutch government has yet to agree to any additional restrictions on ASML’s exports to Chinese chip makers. Photo: Shutterstock
The Dutch government has yet to agree to any additional restrictions on ASML’s exports to Chinese chip makers. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE