The Big Fund was set up in 2014 as part of a plan to leapfrog developments in the semiconductor industry. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China’s state-run semiconductor fund engulfed in scandal as Beijing probes three senior executives for alleged corruption
- Ding Wenwu, former Big Fund president, was being investigated for ‘serious violations of discipline and laws’, a term that usually refers to corruption
- Spurred by Beijing’s push, provincial governments across China jumped on the bandwagon with their own chip-related ventures
