Chiang Shang-yi said his decision to join Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp in Shanghai was “foolish”. Photo: Handout
Chiang Shang-yi said his decision to join Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp in Shanghai was “foolish”. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Tech War

Taiwan chip veteran calls working for China’s top foundry SMIC a ‘foolish’ decision

  • Chiang Shang-yi, a former executive at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, served as vice-chairman for the mainland’s top chip maker for a year
  • The industry veteran said his decision to join a mainland company tarnished his reputation in Taiwan, despite receiving the blessings of TSMC’s founder

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 8:00am, 13 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chiang Shang-yi said his decision to join Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp in Shanghai was “foolish”. Photo: Handout
Chiang Shang-yi said his decision to join Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp in Shanghai was “foolish”. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE