The latest US export controls, which include advanced semiconductor technologies, mark an escalation of Washington’s efforts to boost America’s hi-tech advantage over China. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: new US technology export controls form imposing roadblock to prevent China from achieving its semiconductor ambitions

  • Among the restricted technologies are electronic computer-aided design software and two next-generation chip substrates, gallium oxide and diamond
  • The banned technologies are among items covered by the multilateral 1996 Wassenaar Arrangement, in which China is not a member

Updated: 10:30pm, 15 Aug, 2022

