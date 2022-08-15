The latest US export controls, which include advanced semiconductor technologies, mark an escalation of Washington’s efforts to boost America’s hi-tech advantage over China. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: new US technology export controls form imposing roadblock to prevent China from achieving its semiconductor ambitions
- Among the restricted technologies are electronic computer-aided design software and two next-generation chip substrates, gallium oxide and diamond
- The banned technologies are among items covered by the multilateral 1996 Wassenaar Arrangement, in which China is not a member
The latest US export controls, which include advanced semiconductor technologies, mark an escalation of Washington’s efforts to boost America’s hi-tech advantage over China. Photo: Shutterstock