US President Joe Biden during a virtual meeting on the Chips and Science Act in Washington in July 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: China’s chip veterans predict huge challenges as US ratchets up tech restrictions

  • The US Chips and Science Act creates insurmountable difficulties in China’s drive to manufacture advanced semiconductors domestically, one expert said
  • While China’s chip industry sales seem to be doing well, its core technologies leave much to be desired, another industry insider said

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 18 Aug, 2022

