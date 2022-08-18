US President Joe Biden during a virtual meeting on the Chips and Science Act in Washington in July 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech war: China’s chip veterans predict huge challenges as US ratchets up tech restrictions
- The US Chips and Science Act creates insurmountable difficulties in China’s drive to manufacture advanced semiconductors domestically, one expert said
- While China’s chip industry sales seem to be doing well, its core technologies leave much to be desired, another industry insider said
