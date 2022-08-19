Joining Chip 4 could backfire for Taiwan, S Korea, memory chip expert says. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: Taiwanese veteran who helped China’s memory chip progress says US-led Chip 4 Alliance could backfire on member countries -report
- Memory chip expert Charles Kau, who helped create Nanya Technology, says countries that join Chip 4 could lose the China market
- Kau was quoted as saying that Taiwan and South Korea could be ‘significantly impacted’ by joining the US-led alliance
