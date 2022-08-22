A semiconductor wafer is shown in the laboratory of Chungnam National University in Daejeon, South Korea, July 25, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
Tech war: South Korean trade group calls for chip diversification from China as Seoul mulls joining US-led semiconductor alliance
- China accounted for 39.7 per cent of all South Korean semiconductor exports in 2021, up from 3.2 per cent in 2000
- Samsung and SK Hynix are facing increasing competition from rising Chinese memory chip players
