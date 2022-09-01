The Nvidia logo is seen on a circuit board at the Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Tech war: US tightens export rules with ban on Nvidia, AMD selling advanced AI chips to China
- Nvidia barred from selling its powerful A100 and H100 GPU chips to China, while AMD cannot ship its MI250 AI chip to the country either
- Chinese companies without sufficient inventories would struggle to find alternatives, and would have to resort to using less efficient versions
