Semiconductor imports to China started to shrink in the first two months of 2022, which marked the first year-on-year drop since the beginning of 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s semiconductor imports continue to contract amid economic headwinds, rising tensions between Beijing and Washington
- Chip imports reached 369.5 billion units from January to August, down 12.8 per cent from 423.9 billion shipped in the same period last year
- The value of semiconductor imports rose 2.6 per cent to US$277 billion, up from US$270 billion a year ago, as the country bought more expensive chips
