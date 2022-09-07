Semiconductor imports to China started to shrink in the first two months of 2022, which marked the first year-on-year drop since the beginning of 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s semiconductor imports continue to contract amid economic headwinds, rising tensions between Beijing and Washington

  • Chip imports reached 369.5 billion units from January to August, down 12.8 per cent from 423.9 billion shipped in the same period last year
  • The value of semiconductor imports rose 2.6 per cent to US$277 billion, up from US$270 billion a year ago, as the country bought more expensive chips

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 9:00pm, 7 Sep, 2022

Semiconductor imports to China started to shrink in the first two months of 2022, which marked the first year-on-year drop since the beginning of 2020.
