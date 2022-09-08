Amid an ongoing tech stand-off between the US and China, the former head of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has warned that a lack of self-developed in-car operating systems rather than a chip shortage, would be “fatal” for China’s carmakers. “The lack of in-car operating systems would see Chinese automotive companies fall into a more passive situation than if there was a chip shortage,” said Miao Wei, former head of MIIT on Tuesday at an industry conference in Nanjing. He urged domestic companies to step up and improve self-sufficiency in these operating systems to avoid the situation Huawei Technologies Co has faced with its smartphone business. The Chinese tech giant was added to the US government’s trade blacklist in 2019, cutting off its access to high-end US-origin technology, including chips. Huawei launches flagship smartphone with satellite connection, but no 5G “In the past, I also thought it was fine to use open-source operating systems,” said Miao. However, Huawei’s dilemma made him “worried” that China’s carmakers could “face a situation similar to mobile phones where intelligent vehicles all over the world only use one single, open-source and free-to-use operating system”. “Once this ecosystem is formed, it will be the law of the jungle and the winner takes all,” he said. “If there is no [self-developed] operating system, no matter how strong the chip is and how good the car is, it will be a tall building built on the beach,” said Miao. Chinese carmakers have three to five years to develop a competitive, domestic in-car operating system and build up an industrial ecosystem in China, before the global intelligent vehicle market is finally formed, according to Miao. At stake is China’s intelligent and electric vehicle (EV) market, the world’s largest with a sales volume of 2.71 million intelligent vehicles in 2021, or 12.74 per cent of total car sales volume in the country. “Miao’s wake-up call [about operating systems] is well founded because most Chinese intelligent carmakers are now building their smart cars based on the Android Auto platform,” said Cao Hua, a partner at private equity firm Unity Asset Management. “The heavy reliance on foreign technologies in developing intelligent car cockpits does carry the risk of being strangled by foreign companies in future.” To date, most carmakers have adopted operating systems based on Android or Linux. Android Automotive is a variation of Google’s Android operating system for phones, tailored for its use in vehicle dashboards. The platform is expected to capture around 18 per cent of the market by 2027 compared with a current share of 1 per cent, marking the highest growth among all operating systems, according to a report by IHS Markit. Tesla’s China rivals rev up the competition with five new models China’s Big Tech companies and carmakers have made forays into the market with proprietary systems. Huawei’s HarmonyOS, launched in late June, has been adopted or will be adopted by a number of domestic carmakers, including BYD and Geely. Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding has launched an in-car operating system called AliOS in collaboration with SAIC Motors. Li Auto and XPeng are also in the process of developing in-house operating systems, Miao said. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post. However, Miao said that so far it remains difficult for carmakers to develop software ecosystems based on their self-developed operating systems. There are “at most one or two companies with this ability” in addition to Tesla, which is developing its own closed system, he said. Tesla, Volkswagen and Toyota have been in the fray to set standards for auto software platforms that host basic applications, like cabin temperature and infotainment, and advanced features, such as autonomous driving. Miao also highlighted that Chinese carmakers must also focus on how chips are utilised in this space. “We must plan the development of cloud control platforms in a comprehensive and forward-looking manner,” said Miao, adding that the recent US ban on the export of GPU chips to China highlighted the importance of developing chips used in cloud services to train artificial intelligence systems, which is “a shortcoming that needs to be made up as soon as possible”.