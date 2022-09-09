Illustration picture shows an AI chip on a circuit board. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Illustration picture shows an AI chip on a circuit board. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: Shanghai AI chip maker with disgraced chairman is now China’s new hope in race to catch up with Nvidia

  • The Tiangai 100 GPU, which took four years to develop and is used in cloud computing applications, has received US$33 million worth of orders so far
  • The award marked a reversal in fortunes for Iluvatar Corex, whose chairman was implicated in a sweeping anti-graft case two months ago

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 9 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration picture shows an AI chip on a circuit board. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Illustration picture shows an AI chip on a circuit board. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE