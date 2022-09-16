Photo illustration of the Chinese flag on a GPU microchip and graphics card. Photo: Shutterstock
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: China’s semiconductor trade group sees ‘hostile’ environment after US Chips Act but no quick remedies found

  • Global supply chains will be ‘shortened’ and depend more on local suppliers as commercial interests give way to national security concerns, experts say
  • US export controls will likely be more fine-tuned, with stricter restrictions in advanced areas and leniency in mature semiconductor technology

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 16 Sep, 2022

