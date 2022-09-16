Hikvision cameras for sale at an electronics mall in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Tech war: Chinese AI surveillance gear maker Hikvision plays down impact of US Nvidia chip ban
- A board secretary of Hikvision told investors via the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that Washington’s latest restrictions have no impact on the company
- Hikvision has used Nvidia GPUs to develop AI products, and is also one of the first Chinese users of the US firm’s deep-learning supercomputer DGX-1
