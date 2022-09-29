China AI chip companies are touting their expertise. Photo: EPA-EFE
China AI chip companies are touting their expertise. Photo: EPA-EFE
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: China chip start-ups clamour to tout AI chip breakthroughs after Nvidia sales ban, prompting analyst scepticism

  • Chongqing-based Xiangdixian Computing Technology has unveiled Tianjun No. 1, a GPU with 12-nanometre node technology
  • Analysts say that Chinese chip companies still lag far behind Nvidia, which has a near monopoly on GPUs used to train AI models

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 11:00pm, 29 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China AI chip companies are touting their expertise. Photo: EPA-EFE
China AI chip companies are touting their expertise. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE