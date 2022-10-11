The US government’s latest actions to hold China’s semiconductor industry development mark a significant escalation from previous targeted sanctions against individual mainland tech firms. Image: Shutterstock
Tech war: US trade watch list throws 31 Chinese semiconductor-related entities into uncertainty as harsher sanctions loom
- Further trade restrictions could be on the cards for a number of Chinese semiconductor-related entities recently put on the US Unverified List
- Under updated regulations, Washington may add a number of these Chinese parties to the US trade blacklist to face sanctions
The US government’s latest actions to hold China’s semiconductor industry development mark a significant escalation from previous targeted sanctions against individual mainland tech firms. Image: Shutterstock