The US government’s latest actions to hold China’s semiconductor industry development mark a significant escalation from previous targeted sanctions against individual mainland tech firms. Image: Shutterstock
Tech war: US trade watch list throws 31 Chinese semiconductor-related entities into uncertainty as harsher sanctions loom

  • Further trade restrictions could be on the cards for a number of Chinese semiconductor-related entities recently put on the US Unverified List
  • Under updated regulations, Washington may add a number of these Chinese parties to the US trade blacklist to face sanctions

Che PanIris Deng
Che Pan in Beijingand Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:00pm, 11 Oct, 2022

