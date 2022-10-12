The US has imposed severe restrictions on China’s chipmaking industry, dealing a damaging blow to Beijing’s semiconductor self-sufficiency drive. Photo: Reuters
The US has imposed severe restrictions on China’s chipmaking industry, dealing a damaging blow to Beijing’s semiconductor self-sufficiency drive. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: US exempts at least two non-Chinese chip makers operating in China from export curbs, sources say

  • The US government has allowed at least two non-Chinese chip makers operating in China to receive restricted goods and services without their suppliers seeking licences, sources say.
  • Rules published on Friday require licences before US exports can be shipped to facilities with advanced chip production in China

Reuters
Updated: 12:04pm, 12 Oct, 2022

