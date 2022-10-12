The US has imposed severe restrictions on China’s chipmaking industry, dealing a damaging blow to Beijing’s semiconductor self-sufficiency drive. Photo: Reuters
Tech war: US exempts at least two non-Chinese chip makers operating in China from export curbs, sources say
- The US government has allowed at least two non-Chinese chip makers operating in China to receive restricted goods and services without their suppliers seeking licences, sources say.
- Rules published on Friday require licences before US exports can be shipped to facilities with advanced chip production in China
The US has imposed severe restrictions on China’s chipmaking industry, dealing a damaging blow to Beijing’s semiconductor self-sufficiency drive. Photo: Reuters