US President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: China’s chip industry group asks US to undo trade restrictions for the sake of ‘millions of jobs’

  • The China Semiconductor Industry Association has voiced its opposition to the US government’s decision last week to update two export-control rules
  • The group urges Washington to adjust its course of action and return to trade negotiations for the ‘well-being’ of millions of semiconductor workers

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:30pm, 13 Oct, 2022

