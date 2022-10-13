The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on October 12, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
TSMC gets one-year equipment waiver for mainland China chip plant, easing the blow from new US restrictions
- The world’s most advanced chip fabrication company secured a one-year waiver to import chip-making equipment to its facility in Nanjing
- TSMC joins South Korea’s SK Hynix with a temporary respite from new US export restrictions to mainland China as Washington seeks to align chip-making allies
