The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on October 12, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)
Tech /  Tech War

TSMC gets one-year equipment waiver for mainland China chip plant, easing the blow from new US restrictions

  • The world’s most advanced chip fabrication company secured a one-year waiver to import chip-making equipment to its facility in Nanjing
  • TSMC joins South Korea’s SK Hynix with a temporary respite from new US export restrictions to mainland China as Washington seeks to align chip-making allies

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 13 Oct, 2022

