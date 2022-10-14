Chip-making tool suppliers are rushing to comply with new US restrictions. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech war: ASML, Lam Research rush to pull US engineers out of China chip operations as fresh US restrictions kick in
- ASML, which has a global monopoly in the supply of EUV lithography systems, is said to be restricting US staff from serving Chinese clients
- US employees of chip-related businesses in China are rushing to comply with new regulations from the US Bureau of Industry and Security
