A visitor studies a silicon wafer at the 17th China International Semiconductor Expo in Shanghai, Sept. 3, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Tech war: US chip equipment makers calculate revenue losses in the billions after Washington’s curbs on China exports
- Lam Research also confirmed that it pulled teams from Chinese wafer fabs after the ‘US persons’ ruling was issued by the Biden administration
- The restrictions are seen by many analysts as a sign that Washington has put strategic and security considerations ahead of commercial interests
