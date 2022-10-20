A visitor studies a silicon wafer at the 17th China International Semiconductor Expo in Shanghai, Sept. 3, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
US-China tech war
Tech war: US chip equipment makers calculate revenue losses in the billions after Washington’s curbs on China exports

  • Lam Research also confirmed that it pulled teams from Chinese wafer fabs after the ‘US persons’ ruling was issued by the Biden administration
  • The restrictions are seen by many analysts as a sign that Washington has put strategic and security considerations ahead of commercial interests

Che Pan
Updated: 3:00pm, 20 Oct, 2022

