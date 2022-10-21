Building China’s own industrial information technology system will take time and patience, according to Hu Weiwu, founder of chip design firm Loongson Technology Corp. Photo: Shutterstock
Building China’s own industrial information technology system will take time and patience, according to Hu Weiwu, founder of chip design firm Loongson Technology Corp. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: sole semiconductor sector delegate at 20th Communist Party congress pushes for China’s own industrial IT system

  • Hu Weiwu, founder of Chinese chip design firm Loongson, said the country has no control under the existing industrial information technology system
  • His call for increased technology self-reliance reflects the sense of urgency in China after the US expanded the scope of its hi-tech export controls

Tracy QuCoco Feng
Tracy Qu in Shanghaiand Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:47am, 21 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Building China’s own industrial information technology system will take time and patience, according to Hu Weiwu, founder of chip design firm Loongson Technology Corp. Photo: Shutterstock
Building China’s own industrial information technology system will take time and patience, according to Hu Weiwu, founder of chip design firm Loongson Technology Corp. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE