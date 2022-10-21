Building China’s own industrial information technology system will take time and patience, according to Hu Weiwu, founder of chip design firm Loongson Technology Corp. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: sole semiconductor sector delegate at 20th Communist Party congress pushes for China’s own industrial IT system
- Hu Weiwu, founder of Chinese chip design firm Loongson, said the country has no control under the existing industrial information technology system
- His call for increased technology self-reliance reflects the sense of urgency in China after the US expanded the scope of its hi-tech export controls
Building China’s own industrial information technology system will take time and patience, according to Hu Weiwu, founder of chip design firm Loongson Technology Corp. Photo: Shutterstock