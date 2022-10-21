American executives at a leading Chinese chip-making gear provider sold millions of dollars worth of company shares just weeks before the US imposed sweeping new restrictions on the export of semiconductor technologies to China, according to corporate filings. Shanghai-listed Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC), co-founded in 2004 by naturalised US citizen Gerald Yin Zhiyao, reported in a stock exchange filing in late July that six of its executives, including Yin and two other US citizens, planned to sell no more than 2.44 million shares, equivalent to about 0.4 per cent of the company’s total shares, in the following three months. The decision was made because of “personal demand for cash”, according to the filing. On October 10, the first trading day after Washington unveiled its latest export controls targeting China’s semiconductor industry, the stock price of AMEC slumped more than 19 per cent to about 87 yuan. On the same day, AMEC announced that Yin, who has been the firm’s chairman and CEO since its founding, had sold 549,500 of the 6.43 million he originally owned for 74.4 million yuan (US$10.5 million) by the end of September. Du Zhiyou, vice-general manager and former chief operating officer at AMEC, sold 10,000 shares for 14 million yuan, while the other American executive had yet to sell any shares during that period, according to the disclosure. Before the latest announcement, Yin, 78, had never sold any of his shares after the company went public in 2019. There is no evidence to suggest that the executives knew about the US government’s upcoming restrictions, which bar “US persons” from supporting the development or production of chips at targeted Chinese firms, when they sold their stock. AMEC did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Yin, who was born in Beijing, attended University of California, Los Angeles from 1980 to 1984. Widely seen as one of the key figures in China’s push for semiconductor self-sufficiency, Yin worked as an engineer at US chip maker Intel and later became chief technology officer at the Asian branch of US chip equipment maker Applied Materials. Du, 63, who holds degrees from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, served as a global supply chain manager for Applied Materials in the 1990s, before joining AMEC in 2004. Besides C-suite executives, lower-level American employees at AMEC – including Steve Mak Sze-yee, James Yang Wei and Steven Lee Tianxiao – had also sold more than 200,000 shares in the past three months, according to recent company disclosures. The US commerce department’s move to curb the involvement of US citizens and green card holders in China’s chip industry has left many American executives and researchers in the country in limbo. Before the US curbs were announced, dozens of executives with US citizenship were working at listed Chinese chip companies, according to corporate filings. They include employees of AMEC, AmLogic, 3Peak, Starpower Semiconductor, ACM Research and Halo Microelectronics. Many of these people gained US citizenship after studying and working in the country. Few have disclosed their plans after Washington’s latest restrictions. “At present, the chairman and management team are performing their duties normally,” AMEC said on October 18 in response to investor inquiries about its US executives, according to a discussion thread posted on the firm’s website. AMEC shares closed at 100 yuan on Thursday.