Link Now is the latest casualty of Huawei’s scaling back of noncore businesses, although its more popular remote work app WeLink is to remain in service. Photo: TNS
Huawei shuts down less popular office app Link Now as it scales back noncore businesses in fight for survival
- Huawei’s Zoom-like Link Now platform, launched mid-pandemic, stopped new user registrations on October 16 and will end service on December 16
- The tech giant is pulling back months after warning that it would be making cuts to noncore businesses as it seeks to survive US sanctions
