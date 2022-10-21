YMTC signals spirit of compliance amid latest US restrictions. Photo: Handout
Tech war: YMTC sends message of compliance after Washington puts China’s largest memory chip maker on watch list
- If YMTC does not comply, it will be added to the Commerce Bureau’s Entity List, subjecting it to strict US export controls
- ‘YMTC is a commercial entity that follows global, market-based and compliant concepts’ said YMTC in a statement
