A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on October 20, 2021. Photo: AP
US-China tech war
TSMC said to suspend production for Chinese chip start-up Biren amid US curbs

  • TSMC decided to halt production even though it has not concluded that Biren’s products meet the US threshold for restrictions, a source said
  • The decision is connected to information that Biren’s products outperform Nvidia’s A100 chips, which are now banned in China, according to the source

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:22pm, 23 Oct, 2022

