A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on October 20, 2021. Photo: AP
TSMC said to suspend production for Chinese chip start-up Biren amid US curbs
- TSMC decided to halt production even though it has not concluded that Biren’s products meet the US threshold for restrictions, a source said
- The decision is connected to information that Biren’s products outperform Nvidia’s A100 chips, which are now banned in China, according to the source
A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on October 20, 2021. Photo: AP