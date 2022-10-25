China’s ambitious semiconductor self-sufficiency drive is facing greater difficulty after Washington expanded the scope of US tech export controls targeted at chip makers on the mainland. Illustration: Shutterstock
exclusive | Tech war: US officials said to start talks with Chinese chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group over new export restrictions
- US trade officials from the American embassy in Beijing initiated talks with Naura executives at the firm’s headquarters in the nation’s capital
- The meeting was held weeks after a subsidiary of the company was added to Washington’s trade watch list
China’s ambitious semiconductor self-sufficiency drive is facing greater difficulty after Washington expanded the scope of US tech export controls targeted at chip makers on the mainland. Illustration: Shutterstock